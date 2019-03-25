Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC maths paper leaked on WhatsApp after exam begins, no retest

According to officials, a candidate carried his mobile phone inside the hall hiding it in his innerwear, clicked a photo of the question paper and sent it on WhatsApp.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A WhatsApp message, which was doing the rounds on Monday morning, containing pictures of an SSLC Mathematics question paper, was found to be the real deal after the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), received the forward and confirmed that some of the questions were from the actual paper, scheduled for Monday. The message was circulated after the commencement of the exam.

In a twist of fate, the official himself received the question paper around 11 AM from an unknown number. “When I verified it with the original, I found the same questions in it,” said DDPI Prasanna Kumar, stating that the question paper was likely leaked in Moratagi town, near Sindagi of Vijayapura district.

On Monday, the SSLC students appeared for the Mathematics exam, the second of the year. SSLC exams began across the state on March 21. The official will now approach the police to probe the leak. “I will register a complaint with the Sindagi police station. An investigation will be held on the issue. Nodal officers have told me that the paper was likely leaked from Kalparuksha educational institute in Moratagi,” he said. Officials have suspended the examination superintendent at Kalparuksha school in Vijayapura.

Meanwhile, a private candidate who appeared for the ongoing SSLC examinations at an examination centre in Mysore allegedly tried to leak the question paper of Mathematics subject on Monday has been arrested by the police. 

According to officials from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, the candidate carried the mobile inside the hall hiding it in his innerwear and had clicked the photo of question paper and sent it on WhatsApp. After receiving the information through the other candidates at the centre, the officials in charge of exams at the Matru Mandali exam centre in Mysore informed police and handed him over to them.

However, denying the conducting of re-examination, V Sumangala, director KSEEB said, "There is no question of conducting reexamination as it was out around 10 am and the examination started at 9.15am."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
maths question paper leaked Karnataka Board Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp