Karnataka SSLC maths paper leaked on WhatsApp after exam begins, no retest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A WhatsApp message, which was doing the rounds on Monday morning, containing pictures of an SSLC Mathematics question paper, was found to be the real deal after the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), received the forward and confirmed that some of the questions were from the actual paper, scheduled for Monday. The message was circulated after the commencement of the exam.

In a twist of fate, the official himself received the question paper around 11 AM from an unknown number. “When I verified it with the original, I found the same questions in it,” said DDPI Prasanna Kumar, stating that the question paper was likely leaked in Moratagi town, near Sindagi of Vijayapura district.

On Monday, the SSLC students appeared for the Mathematics exam, the second of the year. SSLC exams began across the state on March 21. The official will now approach the police to probe the leak. “I will register a complaint with the Sindagi police station. An investigation will be held on the issue. Nodal officers have told me that the paper was likely leaked from Kalparuksha educational institute in Moratagi,” he said. Officials have suspended the examination superintendent at Kalparuksha school in Vijayapura.

Meanwhile, a private candidate who appeared for the ongoing SSLC examinations at an examination centre in Mysore allegedly tried to leak the question paper of Mathematics subject on Monday has been arrested by the police.

According to officials from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, the candidate carried the mobile inside the hall hiding it in his innerwear and had clicked the photo of question paper and sent it on WhatsApp. After receiving the information through the other candidates at the centre, the officials in charge of exams at the Matru Mandali exam centre in Mysore informed police and handed him over to them.

However, denying the conducting of re-examination, V Sumangala, director KSEEB said, "There is no question of conducting reexamination as it was out around 10 am and the examination started at 9.15am."