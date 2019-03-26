Home States Karnataka

Heavyweights from all parties file nominations  

With Tuesday being the last day to file nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, political bigwigs cutting across party lines made a beeline to file nominations.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pratap Simha, BJP candidate from Mysore-Kodagu constituency, during a procession to file his nomination papers in Mysuru on Monday | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Tuesday being the last day to file nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, political bigwigs cutting across party lines made a beeline to file nominations. It was a day of political rallies as popular faces like JD(S) state president and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda filed their nominations to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Massive rallies were held in Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Mysore seats as key contenders from BJP and Congress-JD(S) combine filed nominations. 

In a show of strength to rival the crowds that gathered at Sumalatha Ambareesh’s rally on the day she filed nominations, JD(S) organised a massive roadshow for coalition candidate Nikhil Kumar in Mandya. The mammoth rally saw Congress’ D K Shivakumar join in a show of coalition solidarity. Despite rebellion from Congress’ incumbent MP Muddahanumegowda, who filed nominations as an independent candidate, Gowda made his contest from Tumkur official. 

The BJP organised a massive roadshow in Hassan as its candidate, Congress turncoat A Manju, filed nominations to contest against Deve Gowda’s other grandson Prajwal Revanna. Theatrics took prominence in Hassan with Manju choosing to wash the feet of civic and sanitation workers before filing nominations on Monday. Prominent faces of Congress and BJP filed nominations on Monday, considering it an auspicious day. Incumbent MP from Chikkaballapur Veerappa Moily, B N Chandrappa from Chitradurga, Kolar’s K H Muniyappa and Chamarajanagar’s Dhruvanarayana filed nominations. 

BJP’s MP from Mysore-Kodagu Pratap Simha, D V Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore North and Dakshina Kannada’s Nalin Kumar Kateel too filed nominations. BJP’s candidate from Chitradurga A Narayanaswamy, Congress’ candidate from Bangalore Central Rizwan Arshad were the others. A former minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Pramod Madwaraj filed nomination as a JD(S) candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency. In all, Monday saw 109 candidates taking the total number of nominations to 181.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp