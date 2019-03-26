Will campaign for Sumalatha in Mandya: BS Yeddyurappa

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday reiaterated that he would take up extensive campaigning for independent candidate Sumalatha in Mandya and ensure that she would win by huge margin.

Addressing media persons in the city, he said that, Sumalatha's victory in Mandya is written on walls and the coalition government would bite the dust across the state. The family politics of the JD(S) would be taught a fitting lesson by the voters at Mandya, Hassan and Tumkuru.

On the issue of the Bhovi's taking up NOTA campaigning against BJP he said that the issue would be sorted out and the seer would be requested to support the party.

'With time ticking for the first phase of the elections, Yeddyurappa said that, Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister is the universal truth and the youths of the country are rejoicing to vote Modi again

to power, this time BJP would win minimum of 22 seats in Karnataka', he said.

On the national perspective he said that BJP alone will win 300 seats in the country and get a clear majority, no one need not be doubtful on Narendra Modi getting re-elected as Prime Minister, he added.

Responding to Tejaswini Ananthkumar missing the ticket from Bangalore South constituency and Tejaswi Surya getting ticket, he said that, the decision is taken by the party high command, however it was late

Ananthkumar's wife's name which was recommended to the high command.