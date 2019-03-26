Home States Karnataka

Will campaign for Sumalatha in Mandya: BS Yeddyurappa

On the national perspective he said that BJP alone will win 300 seats in the country and get a clear majority.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday reiaterated that he would take up extensive campaigning for independent candidate Sumalatha in Mandya and ensure that she would win by huge margin.

Addressing media  persons in the city, he said that, Sumalatha's victory in Mandya is written on walls and the coalition government would bite the dust across the state. The family politics of the JD(S) would be taught a fitting lesson by the voters at Mandya, Hassan and Tumkuru.

On the issue of the Bhovi's taking up NOTA campaigning against BJP he said that the issue would be sorted out and the seer would be requested to support the party.

'With time ticking for the first phase of the elections, Yeddyurappa said that, Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister is the universal truth and the youths of the country are rejoicing to vote Modi again
to power, this time BJP would win minimum of 22 seats in Karnataka', he said.

On the national perspective he said that BJP alone will win 300 seats in the country and get a clear majority, no one need not be doubtful on Narendra Modi getting re-elected as Prime Minister, he added.

Responding to Tejaswini Ananthkumar missing the ticket from Bangalore South constituency and Tejaswi Surya getting ticket, he said that, the decision is taken by the party high command, however it was late
Ananthkumar's wife's name which was recommended to the high command.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yeddyurappa Sumalatha Tejaswi Surya Tejaswini Ananthkumar Lok Sabha election General Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp