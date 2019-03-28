JD(S) and Congress to come up with common manifesto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coalition partners Congress and JD(S) will come up with a common manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Congress is contesting from 21 seats, and JD(S) from seven. Sources said both the party leaders are likely to work out the details in the next few days. To ensure that the party leaders work together for the coalition candidates, JD(S) and Congress leaders held a meeting at the regional party office in the city on Wednesday evening.

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who held discussions with Bangalore North candidate Krishna Byre Gowda and other Congress and JD(S) leaders, said both the parties will work together for the coalition candidates. The parties will meet on Thursday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rahul Gandhi rally in city on March 31

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the party rally at BIEC on Tumakuru Road at 4pm on March 31. Congress and JD(S) workers will attend the rally.