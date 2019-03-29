Belagavi’s first UDAN flight to take off on May 1

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a long wait, the first flight under UDAN-3 scheme will take off from Belagavi on May 1. SpiceJet will launch the flight under the Centre’s ambitious regional connectivity scheme between Belagavi and Hyderabad. This flight will be operated every day between the two cities.

According to sources, flight SG-3734 will depart Belagavi’s Sambra airport at 5.55 pm and touch down at Hyderabad at 7.10 pm on all the days of the week. On the return journey, SG-3733 (SpiceJet) will depart Hyderabad at 4.10 pm and arrive at Belagavi at 5.35 pm. SpiceJet has offered minimum airfare for the one-way route at `2,714.Bookings for the first UDAN flight have begun.