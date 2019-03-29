Home States Karnataka

BJP announces three more candidates in final list for Karnataka

The three Lok Sabha seats for which candidates were announced by the BJP on Friday are for Chikkodi, Raichur and Koppal.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP has fielded candidates in 27 out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, with the party Friday finally announcing the nominees for the remaining three parliamentary constituencies.

The party has supported independent candidate and multi lingual actress Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and has not fielded anyone there.

The three Lok Sabha seats for which candidates were announced by the BJP on Friday are for Chikkodi, Raichur and Koppal.

While sitting MP Sanganna Karadi has been given the ticket once again from Koppal, Raja Amresh Nayak and Anna Saheb Jolle have got tickets from Raihur and Chikkodi parliamentary seats respectively.

Follow our full election coverage here

While the renomination of all sitting MPs as candidates was announced in the first list itself, his name not figuring in it had caused anxiety among Sanganna Karadi and his supporters.

Sanganna Karadi was seen making repeated visits to state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's residence to ensure his candidacy.

Rajashekar Hitnal is the Congress candidate from Koppal seat.

Annasaheb Jolle, the BJP candidate in Chikkodi, is the husband of sitting party MLA from Nipani, Shashikala Jolle.

There was competition between former MP Ramesh Katti, the younger brother of senior BJP legislator Umesh Katti, and Anna Saheb Jolle for Chikkodi ticket.

Jolle had lost from Chikkodi-Sadalaga seat during the May 2018 assembly polls.

The Congress has given the ticket to sitting MP Prakash Hukkeri from Chikkodi.

Raja Amresh Nayak, who has been named as the BJP candidate from Raichur (ST), will be pitted against sitting MP fromCongress B V Nayak.

All the three constituencies- Chikkodi, Raichur and Koppal- for which BJP announced its candidates on Friday will go to the polls in the second phase on April 23, for which the notification was issued on Thursday.

While BJP and JD(S) have announced candidates forall the seats from where they will be contesting, the Congress is yet to announce the candidate from Dharwad seat.

Congress and JD(S) that are fighting this poll in alliance, according to seat sharing arrangement between them, have decided to contest from 21 and 7 seats respectively.

Karnataka will go for the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.

For the second phase polls on April 23, the last date for nomination is April 4.

Scrutiny will take place on April 5 and the last day for withdrawal is April 8.

Friday is the last day to withdraw nominations for the first phase that will go to the polls on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Karnataka Lok Sabha elections Karnataka BJP candidates list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp