Home States Karnataka

Karnataka couple stabbed in Munich: Prashant's death leaves Siddapura shocked

The attack on an Indian couple in Munich which left Prashant Basrur dead and his wife Smita grievously injured has shocked the latter's native town in Udupi district.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representational purpose only

By Vincent D’Souza & Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI AND MANGALURU : A couple from Karnataka, living and working in Munich, Germany, were attacked by an immigrant in the early hours of Saturday, leaving the husband dead and the wife severely injured. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted news of the attack on the couple on Saturday morning and said that she had instructed the Indian mission in Munich to take care of the children of the couple and that arrangements had been made to fly the relatives of the couple out to Germany. The couple have two children, a daughter Sakhishya (15) and a son Shloka (10). 

“Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Swaraj said, in her tweet. Prashant was working as a software engineer in Munich and the couple has two children.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Smitha’s hometown, Siddapur of Kundapur taluk, as news of the incident spread. Speaking to Express, Sujay, Smitha’s brother, said his family, including his parents, wife and himself, were leaving for Munich immediately. Smitha’s father, Dr Chandramouli, is  a popular ayurveda doctor in Siddapur, and the family is well known.

Several residents who knew the family said that the news had left Dr Chandramouli shattered. “We are told that the government will help with arrangements to bring back Prashanth’s body at the earliest. Smitha is said to be recovering,” a distraught Umesh, a relative of Dr Chandramouli, said. 

READ | Indian man stabbed to death by immigrant in Munich

Hope Smitha returns home, say residents

Smithais the second child and has two brothers. Ajay, the elder brother works in Dubai while Sujay, is a civil engineer, is working in Siddapur. The family owns a twowheeler showroom and a few commercial complexes in the city, which has a large section of residents with relatives working outside India. The couple had last visited the town around a year ago with their children.

Just five months back, Smitha’s family had visited her in Munich during a holiday. Smitha completed her graduation at Bhandarkars Arts and Science College in Kundapur and her post graduation at Mangalore University. Prashant studied at the NMAMIT, Udupi. Smitha married Prashant nearly a decade ago. Residents of the small town said that they were praying that Smitha returns home stable and fondly spoke of her as a ‘simple college going girl’ dedicated to her family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Man Death in Munich Prashant Basarur Smita Basarur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp