Home States Karnataka

Women can change game this Lok Sabha election in Karnataka: Analysts

Of the 5,03,07,182 voters, 2,54,55,976 are males, 2,48,46,488 are females and 4,718 are under the ‘others’ category.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Women Voters

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Political parties may not give prominence to women candidates, but the number of women voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections can have an impact, say political analysts. In seven of the 28 constituences in Karnataka, women voters are more in number than males.

Analysts say more women voters will make a “huge difference” in a candidate’s victory.

This time, of the 5,03,07,182 voters, 2,54,55,976 are males, 2,48,46,488 are females and 4,718 are under the ‘others’ category. Earlier, women did not have a view on politics or choosing their elected representative. However, things are changing now.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said, these days women discuss about the manifesto. 

“They look for more family-oriented schemes that will help in saving their income and help their children’s education. Recently, we visited a small village in Athani, and asked them if they voted as per the decision of the men in their family. The women said they will vote for whoever they want to and not according to anybody else’s wish. ‘It’s our choice and our right,’ the women replied. The scenario is similar in many places,’’ he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

MP Shobha Karandlaje believes women of her constituency will come out to support her.

“Women from Udupi-Chikmagalur belt are financially independent. They take most of the decisions at home and are well aware of what’s happening around. More women voters here will be an advantage for me. I have been representing their voice and I am sure they will vote for me this time too,” she added.

This time, of 278 candidates in the fray, only 20 are women candidates, including two from a political party. According to Prof Harish, women voters prefer to favour women candidates. Prof Muzaffar Assadi, a professor in Political Science said, one of the main reasons for more female voters than males is because most of the men are migrants (in case of places like Raichur, Koppal) and from outside the country (in case of Mangaluru and coastal areas).

These male voters miss the election, most of the time. There is a difference between the voting pattern of male and female voters.

“Male voters look for an icon like Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi. They look for a brand, whereas women vote for caste. They prefer candidates of their own caste, as they assume it will help them,’’ he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka women voters General Elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp