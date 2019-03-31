Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer visits Mandya after Sumalatha’s complaint

Sumalatha had accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of misusing his power and directing 
the authorities to accept the papers with flaws as a few columns were not filled.

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, in Mandya on Saturday following a complaint made by independent candidate and actor Sumalatha  Ambareesh against the officials that they accepted coalition candidate Nikhil’s nomination papers with “flaws”. 

the authorities to accept the papers with flaws as a few columns were not filled. However, Electoral Officer Manjushree has stated that the papers accepted were in order.

Sanjiv Kumar said since the scrutiny of papers is over, the aggrieved parties can approach the court.
However, Sanjiv Kumar has assured of looking into the issue and order an inquiry into the administrative lapses, if any.

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Mandya Lok Sabha seat Sumalatha Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

