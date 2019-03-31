Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer visits Mandya after Sumalatha’s complaint

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, in Mandya on Saturday following a complaint made by independent candidate and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh against the officials that they accepted coalition candidate Nikhil’s nomination papers with “flaws”.

Sumalatha had accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of misusing his power and directing

the authorities to accept the papers with flaws as a few columns were not filled. However, Electoral Officer Manjushree has stated that the papers accepted were in order.

Sanjiv Kumar said since the scrutiny of papers is over, the aggrieved parties can approach the court.

However, Sanjiv Kumar has assured of looking into the issue and order an inquiry into the administrative lapses, if any.