Karnataka Congress leaders continue to condemn Prajwal Revanna’s candidature

Angry workers said that no Congress worker will support Prajwal, as they have been humiliated and completely neglected by JD(S) leaders in all aspects till date.

Former minister and KPCC vice president B Shivaram tries to pacify angry Congress workers during a meeting held in Belur on Saturday

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: District Congress leaders are making efforts to convince their own party workers to vote for the bastion of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. After workers opposed the candidature of Prajwal Revanna in Arsikere taluk on Friday, Belur taluk block Congress workers did the same at a block Congress workers’ meeting held here at Vokkaliga community hall on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the JD(S), angry workers said that no Congress worker will support Prajwal, as they have been humiliated and completely neglected by JD(S) leaders in all aspects till date. Slamming the coalition partners’ section of Congress, workers threw chairs and boycotted the meeting despite being requested by senior Congress leaders.

KPCC vice president and former minister B Shivaram, MLC Gopalaswamy and former MLA HM Vishvanath, who were present at the meeting, had a tough time pacifying Congress workers.  Nettekere Manjunath, one of the senior Congress workers and his supporters, alleged that the Congress party will be uprooted in Belur taluk if  they support the JD(S).

One of the Congress workers alleged that KPCC vice president B Shivaram insulted  party workers by campaigning for Prajwal without discussing with the block Congress.Abdul Samad, a Congress leader from a minority cell, alleged that the district in-charge minister HD Revanna has completely neglected the minorities and Dalits since he took over as the district in-charge minister and is now trying to lure them by making promises after visiting their homes. HD Revanna and candidate Prajwal have no moral rights to seek Congress support, he added. Anandamurthy alleged that Congress workers have ethics and they never sell their votes, owing to any pressure.

