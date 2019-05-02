Home States Karnataka

Appointment at Passport Kendras is an uphill task

While it takes 30 days at Lalbagh Passport Seva Kendra, it is 29 at Marathahalli; waiting time is worse in Jalahalli POPSK at 41 days.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Regional Passport Office in Koramangala

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city — Lalbagh and Marathahalli — take 30 days and 29 days, respectively, to give an appointment for a passport applicant. In the case of the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at Jalahalli, it gets worse — 41 days. Even if one opts for the Tatkal route in PSKs, the minimum waiting period is 15 days.

The Passport Melas organised on and off on any Saturday with a week’s notice given to the public are a roaring hit with the 1,500 to 2,000 slots up for grabs getting booked in no time. With the number of those opting for passports going up by 10% annually, the demand is only set to increase in future.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharath Kumar Kuthati, Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru said,”We are now working on increasing the manpower in two of our centres so that the number of daily applications can be scaled up. This will result in a reduced waiting period for all applicants. Organising more Passport Melas too are being contemplated.”  

Kuthati said plans are afoot to accept an additional 75 applications per day at the Lalbagh centre which presently takes 1,150 applications daily while increasing the intake of applications at Jalahalli to 80 from the present 41 per day.

The POPSK at Jalahalli was opened on March 5, 2019. “When compared to the waiting period across all its five PSKs and 22 POPSKs, Jalahalli has the second longest waiting period. Mysuru tops the waiting time period with 43 days taken for an appointment to be given at its POPSK,” he said. However, in case of a genuine emergency, the Regional Passport Office in Koramangala prioritises those applications and issues passports instantly.

Bengaluru is clearly lagging behind other districts. The PSKs in Hubballi and Mangaluru or the POPSKs in Raichur, Chikkodi, Ankola and Raichur offer an appointment to an applicant in one day, the official said.

After the acceptance of the application, it takes between 10 days and 35 days (Yadgir) to get the passport due to the police verification process that is mandatory if the applicant is 18 and above and for first time applicants.  For the financial year 2017-2018, a total of 7,45,096 passports have been issued across the state, with 17% of the applications being submitted via its POPSKs.

Bengaluru resident ends life in Kuwait,passport office helps family

The family members of Arshad Ali, a resident of Neelasandra, are distraught. The 32-year-old, who was employed in a private firm in Kuwait, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on April 28. With no assistance from the employer to send the body back home, Ali’s mother, sister and cousin approached the Regional Passport Office in Koramangala for help late on Tuesday.  The passport office got into action immediately. “The family members did not know the passport number of Ali, who is unmarried. Based on the inputs they gave us, we traced the passport on our system and contacted the Indian Embassy in Kuwait for help. Within a couple of hours, the embassy officials got back,” Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, Bharath Kumar Kuthati said.  An individual — Khaleel — has been designated to assist in completing all the formalities there. “It is taking a bit of time to send the body back since it was a case of suicide. The embassy told us they will help in sending the body home,”  Kuthati said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Passport Seva Kendras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp