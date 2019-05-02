Karnataka High Court restores service of power dept official, will give aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court restored the services of N Murugesan, Director General of Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), albeit symbolically.Disposing of the writ appeals filed by Murugesan, the division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice H T Narendra Prasad said that Murugesan would have retired on May 31, 2019, on attaining the age of superannuation, if his services had continued. Since “we have restored the services of the appellant, albeit symbolically, we, nevertheless, deem it just and proper to compensate the appellant monetarily”, the bench said in its April 26 judgment.

In the writ appeals, N Murugesan prayed to court to set aside the order dated March 14, 2018, passed by single bench, which dismissed his petition seeking direction that he is entitled to continue in the post of Director General, CPRI, till the date of his superannuation on May 31, 2019. He had also questioned the order dated March 20, 2015, passed by the ministry of power, which relieved him from service.

While setting aside the single judge’s orders, the division bench said that Murugesan has not been in service with effect from March 20, 2015, when he was relieved, till date. Thus, he has not drawn any pay allowances for this period as he has not worked.

In the circumstances, Murugesan (appellant) shall be entitled to 50 percent of his salary, plus proportionate Dearness Allowance, with effect from March 21, 2015, till May 31, 2019, taking into consideration pay increments as applicable, it said.

The court also said that the appellant shall be entitled to pensionary benefits under the New Pension Scheme. He shall also be entitled to gratuity and any other terminal benefits, to be calculated on the basis of notional reckoning of the salary for the period March 22, 2010, till May 31, 2019, on which date the appellant shall be deemed to retire from service, the court said.