World of theatre loses a legend, Master Hirannaiah no more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there was one man who can be described as a modern day Don Quixote, then it was this actor-director-theatre evangelist Master Hirannaiah. On Thursday early morning the legendary actor breathed his last at BGS Global Hospital due to liver disease.

He was known for targeting the corrupt in a fashion that had earned him the name ‘Karnataka’s Anna Hazare.’ His most famous political satire play ‘Lanchavatara’ barbed at the political class which would reduce the audience to tears and laughter and the other one ‘Makmal Topi’ depicted the common problems faced by the Indian society.

Hirannaiah had friends not only from his theatre fraternity but even politicians, journalists and even bankers. Hundreds of them were gathered at the hospital as the news about his demise spread. His mortal remains will be taken to his Banashankari residence for the public to pay their last respects.