Home States Karnataka

World of theatre loses a legend, Master Hirannaiah no more

Hirannaiah who died due to liver disease was known for targeting the corrupt in a fashion that had earned him the name ‘Karnataka’s Anna Hazare.’

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Master Hirannaiah

Master Hirannaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there was one man who can be described as a modern day Don Quixote, then it was this actor-director-theatre evangelist Master Hirannaiah. On Thursday early morning the legendary actor breathed his last at BGS Global Hospital due to liver disease.

He was known for targeting the corrupt in a fashion that had earned him the name ‘Karnataka’s Anna Hazare.’ His most famous political satire play ‘Lanchavatara’ barbed at the political class which would reduce the audience to tears and laughter and the other one ‘Makmal Topi’ depicted the common problems faced by the Indian society. 

Hirannaiah had friends not only from his theatre fraternity but even politicians, journalists and even bankers. Hundreds of them were gathered at the hospital as the news about his demise spread. His mortal remains will be taken to his Banashankari residence for the public to pay their last respects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Master Hirannaiah Karnataka’s Anna Hazare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp