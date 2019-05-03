Raichur case: WhatsApp texts reveal torture

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Fresh evidences point to the Raichur engineering student, who was found dead on April 15, was ‘tortured’ by accused Sudarshan Yadav. In a series of messages her sister, the 23-year-old girl has explained the trauma she was going through. TNIE has access to these messages.

It can be recalled that the student went missing on April 13 from her house. The police found her body hanging from a tree at a private land belonging to the accused on April 15. The police sent the body for autopsy on April 16. As the public outrage mounted, the state government handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID grilled the accused for 10 days. On May 2, the accused was sent to judicial custody. CID sleuths are tight-lipped over any leads.

Sources say during field visits as part of academics, Yadav, along with his friends, visited her. “At a field visit we all posed for the camera, Yadav warned her not to pose. The visibly upset victim stayed away from it,” said the victim’s classmate.