#EmergencyInKarnataka has Twitterverse baffled

While BJP used #EmergencyInKarnataka to lambast the coalition government, workers, leaders and supporters of the JDS and Congress used it to defend the government’s move.

Published: 04th May 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: #EmergencyInKarnataka was trending on Twitter on Friday, which left some twitterati wondering if there was a real political crisis here. However, it was nothing more than BJP’s social media campaign in retaliation to arrests of two people for morphing photos of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. High Grounds police on Friday arrested two persons, including a journalist, for allegedly morphing photos of the CM, writing and promoting fake news about him. Hours after the arrest, the BJP launched an online attack on the CM, accusing him of misusing his position to target BJP sympathisers. Accusing the JDS-Congress coalition of creating an “emergency-like” situation in Karnataka, the BJP alleged that anybody who raised their voice against the government was being targeted. 

While BJP used #EmergencyInKarnataka to lambast the coalition government, workers, leaders and supporters of the JDS and Congress used it to defend the government’s move to crack down on supposed fake news. With both parties using the hashtag for their own arguments, #EmergencyInKarnataka trended all day and recorded some 13,000 tweets by 7.30 pm. The BJP accused the coalition government of selectively targeting “nationalist” voices, saffron party sympathisers and critics with a political vendetta. The party, in its campaign, pointed out to the arrests of Mahesh V Hegde, editor of postcard news, BJP sympathiser and journalist Hemant Kumar, Shruthi Bellakki, Sharada and Ajit Herenje- all of whom were arrested in the last one week. 

“In last 1 week Cong-JDS coalition in Karnataka has arrested 5 nationalist youths for raising their voice against corrupt & divisive administration of @hd_kumaraswamy The pseudo secular parties have imposed #EmergencyInKarnataka by curbing the freedom of expression (SIC)” tweeted Arvind Limbavali, MLA and general secretary of state BJP. 

“CONgress - JD (S) Government has brutally murdered Democracy by arresting Nationalists on flimsy reasons. #EmergencyInKarnataka (SIC)” tweeted C T Ravi, MLA and general secretary. 
“Numerous cases filed against Beluru Golalkrishna, Narayana Rao & @divyaspandana for their filthy language & calling out to assassinate democratically elected PM. But #Congress is doing witch-hunt against RW sympathisers just stop them from speaking truth! #EmergencyInKarnataka (SIC)” said Shobha Karandlaje,” BJP’s candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat. 

A host of BJP leaders and supporters, including the state BJP’s Twitter handle, put out tweets with the hashtag. While the campaign received massive support from one section of Twitterati, it also came under severe criticism, with many accusing the BJP of promoting fake news. “Dear Chowkidars, We know that the Constitution is something that is beyond your comprehension and a total anathema to you... Stop trending something you don’t understand. #EmergencyInKarnataka (SIC)” said one Twitter user. 

“Letter “B” in @BJP4Karnataka stands for bluff! thats the reason they are supporting Fake news peddlers and trending #EmergencyInKarnataka (SIC) tweeted Prathap Kanagal, the Social media chief of the JD(S). As a counter to the BJP’s campaign, the JD(S) stated #BJPLovesFakeNews accusing the saffron party of promoting fake news instead of criticising it. 

“When Congress or the JDS or its leaders tweet, it is always about development, but the BJP is only interested in creating a negative trend on social media,” said D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the campaign. Interestingly, while many BJP leaders tweeted, not a single tweet came from BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s Twitter handle. 

