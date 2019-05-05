INTERVIEW | Many in BJP fed up, expect desertions post Lok Sabha poll results: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bansy Kalappa By

While State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has been pointing out that the Ramesh Jarkiholi rebellion has been quelled, the stability of the coalition government in the state continues to be questioned everyday. In a chat with The New Sunday Express, Gundu Rao spoke about Ramesh, the bypolls as well as his take on the Lok Sabha results.

Does it look like Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is biding his time till results on May 23?

He is being played by the BJP for their selfish agenda. He is a Congressman and we have stood by him. There are some personal issues which could be the reason for his discontent. The claims that some disgruntled MLAs are with him is false. MLAs — Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, BC Patil and Dr K Sudhakar campaigned for us and have said that they are with us.

Your take on the Chincholi and Kundgol bypolls?

In Chincholi, Dr Umesh Jadhav sold himself to the BJP. It is a prime example of unethical practice. Voters who have elected him twice, will send out a message, making it clear that they don’t want their elected representative to be ‘horse traded’. Jadhav and Jadhav (Umesh and son Avinash) will lose. Perhaps another candidate would have benefited the BJP. In Kundgol last time our winning margin was small because the JDS contested separately but now we are united. Added to that is a sympathy wave in favour of C S Shivalli’s wife Kusumavathi. We will win by a handsome margin.

Would it have helped if Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for you here?

It would have been very good for the Congress. Owing to severe time constraints we could not get her to campaign. She had an extensive schedule in Eastern UP and Wayanad.

What do your party reports say on the stability of the government after May 23?

Our government will be extremely stable post the results. By then, the decision of the people to end the reign of the unethical and corrupt BJP-NDA government will be clear. Modi has denigrated the office of the Prime Minister by horse trading in West Bengal. Many in the BJP itself are fed up and there will be a lot of desertions post 23 May from the BJP.

Would it have helped if the Congress’ NYAY announcement was made earlier?

I am sorry, but I have to point out that this government (NDA) has been whipping up ultra nationalist feelings and trying to manipulate the media. It would have helped if the media spoke more on people issues than just taking up ultra nationalist issues.

Finally what numbers do you give the coalition in Karnataka LS elections?

Together the Congress and JDs will win 18-20 seats.