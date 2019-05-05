PM Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi reflects his state of mind: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By PTI

BENGALURU: Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that his life ended as 'Bhrastachari Number One,' Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Sunday said the comment reflected his state of mind.

PM @narendramodi's comments against former PM #RajivGandhi are not only despicable and highly condemnable, but also reflect the PM's state of mind. Fear and frustration have taken over his judgement.#ShameOnPMModi @INCIndia @INCKarnataka https://t.co/q5UWaoAHkU — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 5, 2019

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao too flayed the prime minister's statement.

PM Modi’s comment, “Your father’s (Rajiv Gandhi) life ended as Bhrashtachari No 1'' exposes his filthy mind. Rajiv liberalised economy, brought computers, ushered IT revolution, reduced voting age to 18 and introduced panchayat raj. Above all, he gave his life for India. — KPCC President (@KPCCPresident) May 5, 2019

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said.

Modi had claimed that Rahul had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish his image. "By hurling abuses, you cannot turn the 50 long years of Modi's tapasya (struggle) into dust," the prime minister had said.

Rahul Gandhi too had reacted sharply to Modi's statement, saying "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father wont protect you. All my love and a huge hug."