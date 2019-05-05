Home States Karnataka

PM Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi reflects his state of mind: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that the Prime Minister's comment exposes his filthy mind.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that his life ended as 'Bhrastachari Number One,' Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Sunday said the comment reflected his state of mind.

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao too flayed the prime minister's statement.

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi had claimed that Rahul had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish his image. "By hurling abuses, you cannot turn the 50 long years of Modi's tapasya (struggle) into dust," the prime minister had said.

READ| Why is Rahul disturbed if integrity of Rajiv Gandhi government are questioned: Arun Jaitley

Rahul Gandhi too had reacted sharply to Modi's statement, saying "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father wont protect you. All my love and a huge hug."

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Dinesh Gundu Rao PM Modi Rajiv gandhi comment Rahul Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi corrupt 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

