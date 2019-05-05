Special train to Kolkata on Monday  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers to Kolkata on account of the cancellation of trains on this route a few days ago, the South Western Railway will run a special train on Monday. The Yesvantpur-Howrah One Way Tatkal Superfast Express Special (Train no. 02818) will depart from Yesvantpur on May 6 at 2.40 am and arrive at Howrah at 2.50 pm the next day.

Enroute the train will stop at Krishnarajapuram (3.33 am/3.35 am), Bangarpet (4.18/4.20 am), Jolarpettai (5.53/5.55 am), Katpadi (7.05 am/7.10 am), Renigunta (10.00/10.10 am), Vijayawada (4.45 pm/5 pm), Eluru (5.45 pm/5.47 pm), Rajahmundry (7.10 pm/7.12 pm) Vizinagaram (1.28 am/1.30 am), Palasa (3.33 am/3.35 am), Brahmapur (4.33/4.35 am), Khurda Road (6.40 am/7 am), Bhubaneswar (7.30 am/7.35 am), Cuttack: 8.10 am/8.15 am), Bhadrak: 10 am/10.02 am), Balasore: 10.48 am/10.50 am), Kharagpur (12.30 pm/12.35 pm) and Santragachi (2.02 pm/2.04 pm). Barring two trains, all train services from Bhubaneswar will go on as usual from tomorrow, indicated an official release from South Western Railways. The two trains, Bhvaneswar-Tirupati Exprss and the Bhubaneshwar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will not be run due to want of spare rakes.

To clear passenger rush due to cyclone Fani, a special train No 08463 was run from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru on Saturday at 7 pm. It will reach Bengaluru on May 6 at 1.35 am.