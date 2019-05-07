Olive Ridleys released into the sea

Home States Karnataka

Olive Ridley turtles. Image for representation.

By Prakash Samaga 
Express News Service

UDUPI: Around 20 Olive Ridley hatchlings have been released into the sea at Maravanthe beach here last Thursday, as part of the initiative taken up by Field Services and Inter-Cultural Learning (FSL) -India, an NGO in Kundapur for protection and reproduction of the endangered species. 

After reaching the age of 46 days at a hatchery developed by the FSL India, baby turtles were released into the sea during the early hours on Thursday last week. To minimise the mortality of these turtles which have been classified as ‘vulnerable’ under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Olive Ridleys have been safeguarded by FSL India along with local enthusiasts as they are the regular visitors to Maravanthe coastline. 

Olive Ridleys, also known as the Pacific Ridleys, are sea turtles which come to the coast in Maravanthe every year. They grow two feet in length. They get their name from their olive-coloured carapace, which is heart-shaped. The hatchlings are dark grey with a pale yolk scar and appear black when wet.

Local residents near the seashore in Maravanthe had recorded this season’s maiden collection of Olive Ridley eggs near Kanchugodu village near Maravanthe seashore on March 15. There were 101 eggs. A team of local residents like Ganapathi Kharvi, Shekar Kharvi, Vinod, Manju B and others who are known as sea turtle watchers found a nest while taking a stroll along the seashore looking for turtle tracks. 

