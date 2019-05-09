Humanoid waiter at your service in this Shivamogga restaurant

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A restaurant at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga has a surprising new dining experience in store for its patrons.

At Upahara Darshini, the waiter bringing you your order is not human, but a humanoid. Perhaps this is the third restaurant in the country to have a robot doing the job of a waiter.

The humanoid welcomes you in both Kannada and English. Restaurant owner Suhan Raghavendra said he is yet to name the humanoid, which was introduced only a week ago. The one-year-old restaurant has now become the centre of attraction in the city with people flooding in from across the district.

“We introduced the humanoid as a waiter, especially for children. It greets our guests and serves them food. If someone approaches, it recognises the movement and stops. The humanoid is made in China and is fully automatic. It is manufactured solely to serve in restaurants,” he said.

Also: First humanoid robot Sophia thrills audience at Vishakhapatnam Fintech Festival

Suhan and his father Raghavendra bought the humanoid from a private company in Vijayawada for Rs 5.5 lakh. And needless to say, customers are thrilled.

“It is a new experiment in Shivamogga city. It doesn’t matter if the food is good or not, we are just excited to be served by a robot. It’s a unique experience,” said Dr Prabhudas, a doctor.

“I visited the restaurant out of curiosity and saw the humanoid,” Prashant, a businessman, said and added, “I’m glad that I came here.”