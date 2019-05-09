Home States Karnataka

Humanoid waiter at your service in this Shivamogga restaurant

This is only the third restaurant in the country to have a robot doing the job of a waiter.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

The humanoid serves milkshakes at Upahara Darshini restaurant in Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A restaurant at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga has a surprising new dining experience in store for its patrons.

At Upahara Darshini, the waiter bringing you your order is not human, but a humanoid. Perhaps this is the third restaurant in the country to have a robot doing the job of a waiter.

The humanoid welcomes you in both Kannada and English. Restaurant owner Suhan Raghavendra said he is yet to name the humanoid, which was introduced only a week ago. The one-year-old restaurant has now become the centre of attraction in the city with people flooding in from across the district.

“We introduced the humanoid as a waiter, especially for children. It greets our guests and serves them food. If someone approaches, it recognises the movement and stops. The humanoid is made in China and is fully automatic. It is manufactured solely to serve in restaurants,” he said.

Also: First humanoid robot Sophia thrills audience at Vishakhapatnam Fintech Festival

Suhan and his father Raghavendra bought the humanoid from a private company in Vijayawada for Rs 5.5 lakh. And needless to say, customers are thrilled.

“It is a new experiment in Shivamogga city. It doesn’t matter if the food is good or not, we are just excited to be served by a robot. It’s a unique experience,” said Dr Prabhudas, a doctor.

“I visited the restaurant out of curiosity and saw the humanoid,” Prashant, a businessman, said and added, “I’m glad that I came here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Humanoid Upahara Darshini Vinoba Nagar Shivamogga Suhan Raghavendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp