Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka took oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Friday.

At a ceremony held at Glass House of Raj Bhavan in city, Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to Justice Oka.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju and others were present.

After Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari elevated as Judge of Supreme Court in January this year, Justice L Narayana Swamy was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Justice Oka was serving as the second senior-most judge in High Court of Bombay till he was elevated to Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice.

Who is Justice Oka?

Justice Oka born on May 25, 1960. He obtained B.Sc., LL.M. from the University Of Bombay. Later he enrolled as an Advocate on June 28, 1983 and began practising in Thane District Court with his father Shreeniwas W Oka.

In 1985-86, he joined the office of V P Tipnis, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court and former Lok Ayukta, and appeared in several major cases including public interest litigations.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on August 29, 2003 and confirmed as permanent Judge on November 12, 2005.