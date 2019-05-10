Home States Karnataka

Woman gangraped,friend attacked by gang in Mysuru

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men near Lingambudhi Palya abutting the Lingambudhi lake here on Wednesday night.

Rape, molestation

The rapists made a video of the incident and it has gone viral on social media.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men near Lingambudhi Palya abutting the Lingambudhi lake here on Wednesday night. A male friend, who was with her, was also brutally assaulted and robbed by the gang.

SP Amit Singh, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said Jayapura police have registered a case of rape and have formed eight teams to nab the accused.  According to police, the woman works at a hotel. Around 10 pm on Wednesday, she and her colleague stopped their bike behind the Malegara Maramma Temple when six youths, who had parked their car and were consuming liquor, approached the duo and questioned them. 

When the woman and her friend tried to flee from the spot, the miscreants attacked them. Two of the accused dragged the man away and threw a large boulder on his right leg while the other four sexually assaulted the woman.

When the woman raised an alarm, passersby came to their rescue and informed the Jayapura police. The accused immediately fled the scene. Medical tests were conducted on the woman at ‘Gelathi’, an exclusive centre set up by the Department of Woman and Child Welfare on the premises of Cheluvamba Hospital to deal with such cases. She was treated as an out-patient and her condition is said to be stable. Her male friend, who suffered a fracture on his right leg, is undergoing treatment at K R Hospital in Mysuru.

rape Mysuru

