Huge relief for government staff: Priyank Kharge

We have framed and implemented many welfare programmes targeted at different communities.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Supreme Court order upholding the Karnataka government’s ordinance on consequential promotion for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes has come as a huge relief to those employed in government organisations.

Speaking to the media in Chincholi, the minister said, “The coalition government is for the welfare of all castes and communities. We have framed and implemented many welfare programmes targeted at different communities. The government will work with renewed enthusiasm for the benefit of the state and its people, especially the deprived class”.  

