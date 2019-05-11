Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru sees blood shortage this summer

The scorching summer has not just resulted in water scarcity in the coastal city, but has also resulted in blood shortage.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image for representation.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The scorching summer has not just resulted in water scarcity in the coastal city, but has also resulted in blood shortage. As colleges — where most of the blood donation camps are conducted — have closed on account of summer vacation and with Ramadan fasting commencing, the number of people coming forward to donate blood has come down sharply in Mangaluru city.

Sources said while the city’s daily requirement of blood is around 300-400 units, the inflow is not even half of it. The blood bank of KMC Hospital near Jyothi Circle is receiving just 3-5 units of blood per day in place of 10-40 that it was receiving last month.  On the other hand, the demand for blood has gone up as people prefer to get elective surgeries done during vacation and before the onset of the monsoon.  A major source of blood are college students and youths belonging to various associations.

The blood banks, however, are managing with the buffer stock which they created in anticipation of such a situation. Edward Vas, Technical Supervisor, Indian Red Cross Blood Bank, says the short supply of blood is common during every summer vacation and hence they prepared for it in March itself by stocking more blood. Sources in various blood banks said that the situation has not yet turned grave as people are able to find blood as the city is home to 13 such facilities. “A month ago, people used to get blood of common groups in any blood bank. Now, they have to scout for it. However, the online data and network of blood banks have made the search easy,” Vas said.

Sources said there is also a shortage of A+ve and AB+ve blood groups. However, Vas expects the situation to improve in the coming weeks with the opening of colleges and launch of blood camps by NSS, NCC and other organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water scarcity blood shortage Mangaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp