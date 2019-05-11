Home States Karnataka

Raichur student death case: 'Girl’s autopsy report hints at suicide’

Forensic expert B C Raveendra said it is wrong on the part of the CID to even form an opinion that it is a case of suicide based on the autopsy report.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: An official in the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) team probing the death of a 23-year-old Raichur girl recently revealed that the postmortem report hints at suicide, while investigating officials are looking into all dimensions in the process of investigation including murder and abetment to suicide.

On condition of anonymity, an official said told Express that following the autopsy performed by Dr Karadi and another lady doctor, the postmortem report suggests that the girl committed suicide. The officer also added, “We have retrieved about five to six CCTV footage and questioned many of the accused friends and also the victim’s family. The investigation team was probing all possible angles leaving no stone unturned to put the process to a logical end, he informed.”

He said the CID may take another two months to complete the investigation, although it is being done “at a brisk pace”. On being asked as to whether the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report was procured from a lab in Bengaluru, he said, ‘no’. “The CID has sent liver, kidney, viscera samples along with clothes of the accused and the victim. The suicide note has also been sent to the FSL,” he added. He further said it may take another two months to get the FSL report from the Bengaluru laboratory.

Too early to make conclusions

Forensic expert BC Raveendra said it is wrong on the part of the CID to even form an opinion that it is a case of suicide based on the autopsy report. “Because nowhere in the autopsy report, it is mentioned that the girl committed suicide. It is too early to conclude the death was suicide that too in the middle of investigation,” he asserted.

Raveendra further explained that doctors who conducted the autopsy do not mention the “manner” in which the girl died but only write about the “nature” of death. In this particular case, Ravindra said, “Doctors may have opined that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.”

He specifically pointed out that, “Asphyxia due to hanging does not necessarily mean the girl committed suicide. The manner of death is determined by the police and not the doctors. The doctors can never say the manner of death.”

TAGS
CID Raichur girl murder suicide

