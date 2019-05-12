Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy will complete term as CM: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah, however, did not elaborate on the period of the ‘term’.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ahead of bypolls Congress leaders asked voters to teach a lesson to those who deceive voters Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be completing his full term, as per the agreement entered between Congress and JDS, said Siddaramaiah, coordination committee chairman, on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah, however, did not elaborate on the period of the ‘term’. Commenting on BJP state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa’s statement that big political changes are bound to happen after May 23 as 20 dissatisfied Congress MLAs are thinking of joining the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “Since day one Yeddyurappa and BJP are trying to destabilise the coalition government by trying to purchase MLAs belonging to the Congress. Some Congress MLAs have told Yeddyurappa and his team that they will not be joining BJP at any cost, and others who have taken money from BJP have returned it,” he said. 

He further went on to say that the BJP leaders must clarify the source of money spent to keep Congress MLAs in their custody in a resort in Mumbai. “They have to answer where they were getting money from, BJP chief Amit Shah or from Narendra Modi?” he questioned. 

On being asked why Kumaraswamy’s cabinet is neglecting the drought situation in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “As per guidelines of the Election Commission, ministers can not review drought situation in their official capacity till the election process ends. However, officials are doing this work efficiently. The BJP could have visited the drought-affected places and submitted a report to the concerned deputy commissioners.”

I have not quit JDS but was expelled by Deve Gowda

Reacting to the challenge of former deputy Chief Minister R Ashok - that before making allegations against BJP MP candidate Umesh Jadhav of quitting Congress and joining BJP, Siddaramaiah should answer why he has quit JDS - Siddaramaiah said, “Perhaps Ashok lacks information about me. I have not quit JDS but JDS supremo Deve Gowda has expelled me from JDS for organising AHIND convention at Hubballi.

