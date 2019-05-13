Home States Karnataka

Congress leader Somashekhar to meet MLAs on May 21

After citing bypolls in Kundgol and Chincholi as a reason to postpone his much-hyped meeting of Congress MLAs, S T Somashekhar has called for it again on May 21.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Two days after voting concludes in the two assembly seats, Somashekhar will meet Congress legislators appointed as chiefs of boards and corporations. While the legislator insisted that the meeting was a gettogether of willing legislators and posed no threat to the coalition, the tone of his invitation had raised eyebrows in the Congress and ruffled feathers in the JD(S).

After requests by leaders of the Congress including Siddaramaiah, Somashekhar had agreed to postpone the meeting. The same will now take place on May 21.“The present political scenario in Karnataka is going in worst condition day by day so we like-minded MLAs have decided to get together and discuss the present ongoing scenario and to find the solution to this issue (sic),” Somashekhar’s letter to his party colleagues reads. The meeting was scheduled to be held on April 30.

