Karnataka: Counter-op in place to Op Lotus, says Satish Jarkiholi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the Congress will carry out an ‘operation’ to protect the coalition in the event of the BJP resorting to ‘Operation Lotus’ after Lok Sabha polls.

“I will not disclose whether 20 or 30 MLAs (of the BJP) are in touch with us ... but we have enough legislators of the other party with us to prevent the collapse of the coalition,” he said. The brother of Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish said, “The Congress high command will iron out the differences among party leaders. As to how Congress will carry out the operation, I will let you know later.”

Satish said, “Ramesh is having several MLAs with him. I am sure about it. But it is impossible for all of them to quit the Congress and defect.’’Meanwhile, BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi declined to respond to Satish’s statement. “The state could witness drastic political changes once both the results are out,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramesh, accompanied by his son Amarnath, rsuhed to Bengaluru from Belagavi on Monday. According to sources, Ramesh had to rush for a meeting being organised by a senior Congress leader in Bengaluru on Monday evening. Ramesh said, “I am going to Bengaluru to get a new message to all my supporters in Gokak.’’