Kundgol: 2 kids among 3 killed after roof of old house collapses

Ministers, biggies rush to Yaraguppi village near Hubballi after incident

Published: 15th May 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:38 AM

People clear debris at the house where the roof came crashing down in Yaraguppi village near Hubballi on Tuesday (Photo| D Hemanth/EPS

By Kiran Balannavar
Express News Service

KUNDGOL: Three people, including two children, lost their lives and three others were  injured when a portion of the roof of their house collapsed on them when they were fast asleep. The incident occurred in Yaraguppi village, located 27 km away from Hubballi, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The house was built about 70 years ago.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, Kundgol Congress candidate Kusumavati Shivalli and BJP candidate from Kundgol I S Chikkangoudar, who were in the region for poll campaigning, called upon the family members and paid their last respects to the deceased.
Neighbours rushed to the spot and with the help of some relatives retrieved the victims and the injured from under the debris. While two of them died on the spot, one of the little girls succumbed in hospital.
The deceased are Yallavva Gadad (55), and her grandchildren Jyoti Meti (6) and Shravani Radhayi (4).  The injured Roopa (27), Dyamavva (47) and Fakirawwa (31) are undergoing treatment at the Yaraguppi primary health centre. All the three injured are in a state of shock.

Yallappa Gadad, husband of deceased Yallavva, escaped the tragedy as he was sleeping outside the house owing to hot weather. The injured three had a miraculous escape despite parts of the roof falling on them. A gas cylinder near where they were sleeping prevented the collapsed parts from burying them.

The granddaughters, who died in the incident, had come there to spend their summer vacation. Siddappa Meti, father of deceased Jyoti, was inconsolable. He said his daughter had come to Yaraguppi just four day ago.

“The house was old and was getting dilapidated. But we never thought that this could have happened and I lost my daughter like this. Along with my daughter, my niece Shravani too died in the incident,” he sobbed.

Shivanand Garahatti, a relative, said he was sleeping outside the house when he got up on hearing a loud sound. “Me and many others, who got up hearing the sound, rushed inside the house. But we saw a heap of debris and no sign of some of the family members. All the three deceased were buried under the debris. By the time we cleared the debris, two of them had breathed their last. Shravani was still breathing and we rushed her to the hospital, but she died soon,” he said. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan met the family at the hospital.

Survey of old houses in villages soon: Minister

Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar said there should be a survey of old and dilapidated structures in villages. As far as Yaraguppi village is concerned, such an attempt has already begun after the minister visited the collapsed house on Tuesday. He said the government will soon take up a survey to identify the old houses.

