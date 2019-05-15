Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah ridicules Yeddyurappa’s CM dream

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party state chief B S Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the former has been trying to occupy the CM’s chair for the last one year but in vain.

By Express News Service

KUNDGOL: Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party state chief B S Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the former has been trying to occupy the CM’s chair for the last one year but in vain.

Addressing a rally in support of coalition candidate Kusumavati Shivalli at Aralikatti village in Kundgol on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Why must one vote for the BJP? Their leader Yeddyurappa has already been in jail once ... seems like he wants to go again. He has already failed to prove his majority in the Assembly last year. But he is still trying to become the chief minister.”

Siddaramaiah said he was seeking votes based on C S Shivalli’s development works in Kundgol and “the Congress was facing the bypolls despite BJP’s attempts to mislead the voters. ”Shivalli had implemented several development works in Kundgol ... but the BJP never speaks about it ... they just try to mislead the public,” Siddaramaiah added.

