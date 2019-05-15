Siddu’s drama will end on May 23: Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Reiterating his party’s stand, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said that the coalition government in the state will collapse soon. Setting a deadline, Shettar said that the ‘collapse’ could even happen before the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23.

Hitting out at coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah, Shettar said, “Siddaramaiah promoted Sumalatha and made her contest as an independent from Mandya. His own party leaders and workers have openly said they are against JDS and votes have transferred to the BJP. Siddaramaiah’s drama will come to an end after May 23.” He said the coalition government has always been on shaky ground.

Criticising Siddaramaiah for not vacating government bungalow ‘Cauvery’ even after a change in government last year, Shettar said, “Siddaramaiah is staying in the bungalow without any hesitation. People are watching his lavish lifestyle.”

He was addressing reporters after campaigning for party candidate Chikkanagoudar in Kundgol.