Turtles, dolphin washed ashore near Surathkal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two dead turtles and a dolphin were washed ashore dead near Surathkal on Tuesday afternoon. While one dolphin and turtle were washed ashore Guddekopla beach at Surathkal, another sea turtle was also found dead at Hosabettu beach around the same time.

Local people found the feral dogs feeding on the carcasses of the dolphin at Guddekopla beach. The carcasses are found to be decomposed. The incident raises suspicion that these marine species would have been accidentally caught in the fishing nets. Since they are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, the fishermen would have been scared, disposing them off in the middle of the sea.

There is also another suspicion that there were oil balls (tar) washed ashore along the Western Coast some days back. “As of now we have spotted only three, one dolphin and two turtles, and if more such marine species are washed ashore by Wednesday, it means some pollution in the sea”, suspected Yatish Baikampady, CEO of Panambur Beach Tourism Development.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, V Karikalan said that the department will take out an enquiry. The dolphin and turtles are protected species and it should be investigated if they have died naturally or some foul play was involved. The dead body of these marine species will be studied and disposed off in the presence of forest officials, he said.