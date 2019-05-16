Woman’s ears cut after tiff over water in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOLAR GOLD FIELDS: A trivial issue turned ugly when a woman lost a portion of her ears after getting into a fight with another woman over fetching water.

The incident happened in Kadirakana Kuppa village of N G Hulkur Panchayat, under Bethamangala police limits.

Though it was reported on May 9, the incident only came to light on Wednesday.

According to sources, Yesodhamma and Indrani were the ones who were fighting, and it is alleged that Yesodhoamma, Hosarayappa, Sashi, Santhosh and one more person caught hold of Indrani and cut her ears.

Bethamangala police have registered a case.