Raichur girl assaulted multiple times the day she went missing

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Some vital documents related to the investigation of the Raichur girl’s death reveal that she was assaulted multiple times on the day she went missing. The accused had also hidden the key of the victim’s vehicle at his farmhouse where her body was later found hanging from a tree.

The spot inspection report (panchanama) filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class III, has damning details which were not in public domain so far. The inspection was carried out at the house of the accused in Timmapur Pet area on April 25 and the report was submitted by CID (Special Enquiries) DySP K Ravishankar. A certified copy of it has been obtained by TNIE.

The report says that on April 13, the day the girl went missing, the accused Sudarshan Yadav followed her from her house in IDSMT Layout to her college on his two-wheeler and accosted her near Vishnavi Heaven Apartments opposite Navodaya Hospital. He then got into an argument with her. He also slapped her on the face and shouted at her. When she fled from there, Yadav followed her to her college.

The girl had earlier informed the local police that Yadav was in possession of her horoscope which she had got prepared by an astrologer for her wedding. Police had seized the 13-page horoscope from Yadav along with his 90-page diary.

The report further states that on April 10, the girl and Yadav were spotted at a lodge in Mantralayam. Footage from the CCTV cameras in the lodge show Yadav checking in with a bag at 10:17 am and stepping out at 10:21 am. He returns to the hotel with the girl at 10:49 am. A few hours later, at 1:30 pm, Yadav heads out only to come back in two minutes carrying bottles of soft drink and mineral water. The duo is seen walking out of the hotel at 3:10 pm.

The CID also found Yadav had assaulted her again on April 13 at a parking lot where he snatched they keys to her two-wheeler and her mobile phone. While the mobile phone was found at his house, Yadav had hid the two-wheeler key at his farmhouse.