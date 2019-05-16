Home States Karnataka

Undertrial prisoner dies in Shivamogga central jail

Relatives of Irfan, who was arrested under POCSO last year, staged a protest at the hospital and accused the jail authorities of negligence.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An undertrial lodged in the Central Prisons in Shivamogga died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Irfan (30), who was a resident of Bhadravati. Irfan was arrested under POCSO Act in Sagar last year.

The police said that Irfan felt uneasiness and was rushed to McGann Teaching Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. However, he died at around 8 am. His relatives staged a protest at the hospital and accused the jail authorities of negligence.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ashwini M visited the hospital and the mortuary. Investigation is on and more details are awaited. 

