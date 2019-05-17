25 candidates in fray for Chincholi, Kundgol bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 25 candidates are contesting the Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly bypolls on May 19 and the marking of indelible ink will be done on the left middle finger of the voter.



Informing this at a press conference here on Thursday, chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar said while 17 candidates are trying their luck from the Chincholi constituency, eight are contesting from Kundgol. Of the 25 in the fray, four are women.

There are 1.93 lakh voters in Chincholi and 1.89 lakh in Kundgol, Sanjiv Kumar said, adding that these constituencies have 241 and 214 polling stations respectively. He also said 1,016 personnel have been deployed for the bypolls.

Speaking on the issue of allegations that coalition Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna submitted false details in his affidavit, Sanjiv Kumar said that they have received a complaint in this regard and a report has been submitted by the Hassan DC.