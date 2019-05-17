Home States Karnataka

25 candidates in fray for Chincholi, Kundgol bypolls

As many as 25 candidates are contesting the Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly bypolls on May 19 and the marking of indelible ink will be done on the left middle finger of the voter. 

Published: 17th May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

CEO Sanjiv Kumar addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday  (Photo| PUSHKAR V/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 25 candidates are contesting the Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly bypolls on May 19 and the marking of indelible ink will be done on the left middle finger of the voter. 

Informing this at a press conference here on Thursday, chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar said while 17 candidates are trying their luck from the Chincholi constituency, eight are contesting from Kundgol. Of the 25 in the fray, four are women. 

There are 1.93 lakh voters in Chincholi and 1.89 lakh in Kundgol, Sanjiv Kumar said, adding that these constituencies have 241 and 214 polling stations respectively. He also said 1,016 personnel have been deployed for the bypolls. 

Speaking on the issue of allegations that coalition Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna submitted false details in his affidavit, Sanjiv Kumar said that they have received a complaint in this regard and a report has been submitted by the Hassan DC.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chincholi Kundgol Bypolls Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp