Woman Congress leader Reshma Padeknur found dead, Karnataka police suspect murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA (KARNATAKA): Reshma Padeknur, a woman leader of the Congress was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday. Her body was found under Kolhar bridge on the bank of Krishna River of Basavanabagewadi taluk in the wee hours on Friday.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of death. However, looking at the marks on her body, police suspect murder.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, B. S. Nemegoud, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the death of Congress leader Reshma Padeknur but refused to reveal any other details of the incident. "We are not at a stage of confirming whether it is a murder or suicide. We have beefed up the investigation and her relatives have been summoned," said the police officer.

According to her relatives, she was last seen on Thursday with one of the leaders from Maharashtra who belonged to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

A case has been registered in the Kolhar Police Station.

Prior to joining the Congress, she served as the JD (S) district president of women’s wing for over a decade. She also contested from Devarahipparagi assembly constituency on a JD (S) ticket in 2013 but lost the elections. After JD (S) leaders denied her a ticket in the last assembly polls, she had quit the party and joined the Congress. She had also alleged that she was sidelined by the JDS even after serving for years.

Her death has left political leaders and her followers shocked. The political leaders condoled her death and demanded justice.