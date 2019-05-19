Don’t make conflicting remarks: HD Kumaraswamy to cadre

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: There seems to be no end to the confusion in the Congress-JDS camp with senior leader Basavaraj Horrati calling for the dissolving of the Karnataka Assembly, saying the government was formed after the fractured mandate.

The JDS leader stirred fresh controversy after he passed a statement saying “the differences among coalition partners has not led Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to perform”. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and his brother Revanna flew to Mysuru following his visit to Tirupati in wake of HD Deve Gowda’s birthday, and checked into a resort.

He also allegedly held talks with ministers G T Deve Gowda, Sa Ra Mahesh, and JDS leader Boje Gowda, while Revanna went to Hassan.

The Chief Minister on Saturday tweeted: “We are on the verge of formation of a new government at the Centre. At this juncture where all efforts are being made to form a non-BJP government, the contradictory statements by leaders of the coalition party may mar such efforts.” He appealed to the leaders of both the parties to restrain from making controversial statements in public.

When contacted, Minister Sa Ra Mahesh refuted talks that Kumaraswamy had held talks with Horrati and others.

