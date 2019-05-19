Justice Ramesh appointed chief of Karnataka Consumer Forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sitting Judge of High Court of Madhya Pradesh Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh has been appointed as president of Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru. The term of the office of president is five years from the date of joining or till he attains the age of 67 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

This notification has been issued by under secretary of Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology V Venkatesh. Justice Ramesh is likely to take charge on Monday.

Justice Ramesh enrolled as an advocate on March 12, 1981 and practised in the courts at Mysore and Bangalore districts and High Court at Bangalore. He joined Karnataka Judicial Service as District Judge on February 02, 1993 and was promoted to the position of District Judge on June 23, 2000. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of High Court of Karnataka on September 08, 2003 and as a permanent Judge on September 24, 2004.

He was transferred to Allahabad High Court on February 16, 2015. Later he was transferred to Madras High Court and assumed charge as Judge of the Madras High Court on April 11, 2016. He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.