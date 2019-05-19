One killed in suspicious blast outside Congress MLA's house in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man, Venkatesh, has been killed in an explosion that took place at Vyalikaval, in front of the residence of Congress MLA Muniratna.

The incident took place around 9.15 am at 11th B Cross at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru in a space meant for car parking. FSL experts and the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar along with senior police officers visited the spot.

Venkatesh was working as Munirathna's domestic help and was walking nearby the spot. He was residing at Dobhi Ghat near Rajajinagar along with his family. He was talking on his cell phone when the explosion took place. The exact cause and material that led to the blast is yet to be ascertained. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the postmortem.

Munirathna, who is also a producer, is busy with the release of his upcoming movie Kurukshetra starring Darshan slated for release on August 9.