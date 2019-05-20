Home States Karnataka

Toxic tree reason behind cattle death

This is not the first such incident reported in the district, despite awareness being created among cattle owners.

By Marx Tejaswi
SHIVAMOGGA: Even though the drought has not affected cattle in Thirthahalli taluk, as is the case in other drought affected taluks of Shivamogga district, the death of two heads of cattle at Araga village recently set has set off alarms in the district. However, a thorough investigation conducted by the Obscure Disease Research Center, Shivamogga, has revealed that they died after consuming the toxic ficus tsjahela leaves.

This is not the first such incident reported in the district, despite awareness being created among cattle owners. The Obscure Disease Research Center says that on an average, 40 heads of cattle died due after consuming these leaves in the district.Principal Investigator and Head of Obscure Disease Research Center Dr N B Shridhar told The New Indian Express that if the disease is diagnosed and treated immediately, cattle can be saved, else they die within 24 hours of consuming these leaves. 

“The disease is also called lightning disease. The symptoms are similar to rabies,” he said. Shridhar, said the toxin from ficus tsjahela leaves caused salivation, excitement, continuous twitching of palpebral muscles, hyperaesthesia, frequent jaw movements and restlessness among others.He said the ficus tsjahela is found in Malnad area. The tree grows in villages. 

