What do you know about politics? CM Kumaraswamy asks TV channels 

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that he was planning to introduce a law to restrain the electronic media.

Published: 20th May 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that he was planning to introduce a law to restrain the electronic media. According to him the electronic media was acting according to its whims and fancies, and hence, there was a need to place some restraints. Kumaraswamy was speaking after releasing two books-- Samudaya Nayakaru and Samajamukhi Sri Samanyaru-- authored by senior journalist Amshi Prasana Kumar at Kalamandira in Mysuru.

The Chief Minister who spoke for 30 minutes reserved most of the time to vent his anguish on the electronic media, while he displayed a soft corner for print media for still following the precedent set by the seniors in the realm.Referring to the programmes based on political developments over the last three months, Kumaraswamy asked the television channels: “Are we here for free? What do you know about politics? Just to keep your TRP ratings high, why are you hounding us with unfounded facts and news ?” “Media also has a role to play in the development of society and focus on farmers and agrarian crises,” he added. 

Kumaraswamy also spoke about ‘Nikhil Elliddiyappa,’ a popular phrase that hit headlines recently. “Related programmes are being aired every 30 minutes,” he said.Repeatedly saying that the news being aired on TV channels were far from reality, Kumaraswamy cited the example of his arrival in the city on Saturday. “While the channels were airing breaking news that the ministers from the city were joining the chief minister to discuss the recent political developments, the reality was different,” he said.

The CM also said: “Our family is not afraid of losing the election, as we have the ability to take both victory and loss in equal measure. I am not glued to the Chief Minster’s chair. I belong to the family which has its footprint from gram panchayat to Prime Minister’s office.”

“I am really sad at the way news channels are being run. I have now decided to stay away from them. Let them do whatever they want.”Janata Dal (Secular) state unit president A H Vishwanath suggested Amshi Prasanna Kumar to also write on media, with even the journalists in the recent past being jailed for their fraudulent activities.

