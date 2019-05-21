It is just exit poll, not exact poll: Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after exit polls predicted an electoral disaster for the coalition partners in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised concerns over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“Entire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM @narendramodi’s rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballet paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud.

Worldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. The exit poll surveys on May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party,(SIC)” HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The timing of him raising concerns came under severe fire by the BJP. “Looks like the opposition has already drafted its excuse for their defeat and EVMs will be victimized after seeing the exit polls,” tweeted BJP MP Pralhad Joshi.

Kumaraswamy insisted that exit polls have been used to create a false image of a pro-BJP wave to manipulate regional players. “Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23.

The entire exit poll exercise was an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party. As they say, it is just an exit poll, not an exact poll,” Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

Congress leadership in state insisted that they would wait for May 23. “Have seen all the #ExilPolls2019 Figures for Karnataka are showing that the @INCIndia -JDS alliance is getting decimated. This is far from the truth. We will be performing much, much better that what’s being predicted. Wait for May 23. (SIC)” Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, KPCC said.



Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara claimed that exit polls were being used to create the impression that the BJP will gain big to help the saffron party manipulate EVMs without any questions asked.