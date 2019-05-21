Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Farmers worried about future of loan waiver

In Mandya and surrounding villages, agriculture activities have come to a complete halt due to lack of pre-monsoon showers.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Counting of votes will take place at Government Boys College on May 23

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

At tea shops, juice centres and even temples, farmers gathered on Monday in small groups to discuss the exit polls predictions. With many polls favouring the BJP, many long-winded discussions are taking place about the fate of the Congress, the JDS as well as the coalition government in Karnataka.

For farmers, the debate is beyond the immediate drama of the Mandya battle between Sumalatha and Nikhil Kumar. It stretches to talk of Tumakuru and the future of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

In this region, which has elected seven JDS MLAs with a thumping majority in last year’s assembly elections, there is also a lot of apprehensions if HD Kumaraswamy’s government would be able to survive long enough to grant them loan waivers. Many farmers are yet to get letters that they say would be the best relief during this crisis.

The New Indian Express visited a few hamlets to see what was foremost on the minds of farmers.
According to Made Gowda, a resident of Yeliyur said, “We want the government to survive at least till the new sugar factory projects take off and the loan waiver is completed.”

Shivanna, of Kuntanahalli seemed confident that any new government would commit itself to waive loans.

“The BJP will also waive loans as they did in other BJP ruled states. I want the BJP to form the new government in the state,” he said. 

There is also Siddaramaiah and the spat between the Congress and the JDS to discuss. Despite Rahul Gandhi’s stern warning to state leaders to get along with the JDS, many people expect no change.

