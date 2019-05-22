Home States Karnataka

Drought-hit Karnataka farmers face more heat as they receive summons for failing to repay loans

The farmers of drought-hit Chamarajnagar were thrilled when they received letters from the government about waiving their loans. 

By K Shiva Kumar
However, on Tuesday, they were in a for shock when the letters they received were summons from the court for failing to repay their crop loan. 

The farmers, who are already reeling from consecutive droughts, have now been asked to pay Rs 3.5 lakh against a Rs 1.75 lakh crop loan borrowed in 2009.

They were delighted when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the government would waive off farm loans worth Rs 45,000 crore which would benefit 35 lakh farmers in the state.

They also received letters asking them to submit their details of the loan along with a copy of Aadhaar card, bank account details and RTC.

Veerathappa, a farmer of Venkataiahna Chatra, is fighting to save his banana plantation on two acres. He was shocked when he got a legal notice for defaulting on a loan of Rs 1.75 lakh.

“I had taken a loan from Vijaya Bank in 2009. The money I got from the crop relief fund was used to repay the loan a couple of years ago. Though I wanted to repay to loan, I could not,” he said. 

When he spoke to bank officials about the loan waiver, he claimed they have hadn’t received any communication in this regard.

“They said it was the bank that had given the loan and not HDK,” he said.

Chinnamma, a window, also received a legal notice asking her to pay Rs 3.5 lakh. She was visibly shaken as legal matters are new to her.  

These farmers now seek legal assistance to present their case before court on June 9. Farmer, Murthy, said the government is equally answerable to court as they gave a letter of commitment to waive off loans.

