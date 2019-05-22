Home States Karnataka

HESCOM helps Odisha restore power 

Published: 22nd May 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

An electrician repairs a pole in Bhubaneswar | biswanath swain

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: All services, including electricity, were interrupted indefinitely in Odisha when it was hit by cyclone Fani recently. Understanding problems faced by the people in the absence of electricity, 

Starting Saturday, a team of 100 linesmen and junior engineers from Hubballi Electricity Company (HESCOM) are helping restore power supply in Odisha which was recently ravaged by cyclone Fani. Other power companies have also sent teams to Odisha for this purpose. According to HESCOM officials, many teams from power companies of different districts of the state have left for Odisha. 

In the aftermath of the cyclone, hundreds of electric polls were uprooted, transformers burnt and electric cables cut in villages and towns. A team of experts from Belagavi is in charge of restoring the poles, transformers and fixing cables by coordinating with Odisha officials.  

Like HESCOM, teams from Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Chamundeshwari have stepped up to the task, and sent about 100 linesmen and engineers. 

HESCOM Odisha Karnataka

