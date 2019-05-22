Home States Karnataka

Karnataka can’t release minority scholarship fund till Centre sends list

 Lakhs of students selected for scholarships for the academic year 2018-19 under the Department of Minority Welfare are in a fix.

Published: 22nd May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakhs of students selected for scholarships for the academic year 2018-19 under the Department of Minority Welfare are in a fix. They are yet to receive their first instalment from the Central scheme. For many of these applicants, the scholarship amount is the sole financial source for their education. Officials have confirmed that the number is as high as 10 lakh of 15 lakh eligible applicants.

These students include those from pre-matric (class one-10) to post-matric (class 11 to PhD) and merit-cum-means scholarship (professional and technical courses) and belong to the Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities.

Karnataka government is ready with funds and process to pay scholarship amounts to the beneficiaries, but cannot do so until the Central list is put out. And the Minority department cites ‘elections’ as the reason for the delay.

As per an order of the state government to the department officials on May 16,  Rs 220 crore has already been set aside for the current academic year 2019-20  Yet, beneficiaries of the previous year (2018-19) are still awaiting their first instalment of the scholarship amount.

“I am on the brink of leaving my PhD because I don’t have sufficient funds to do my field work and I have not applied for any other scholarship as I was promised this,” said Suman Rao (name changed), a PhD student studying outside the state, and like many of her counterparts relies on the scholarship amount to make her higher education affordable.

Another student Farah (also, name changed), studying medicine, said she had applied in 2017 and had received her first instalment only in January. “I received a confirmation mail in December 2018 and a scholarship of Rs 25,000 in January 2019. There was no instalment after that. Through communication, the department said the delay for the subsequent instalments was because of  “elections”.

A state government official said they were given the same reason by the department for delay in sending the list of beneficiaries under the Central government. 

Without the list, they are unable to run the state scholarship scheme, which runs simultaneously for students who are rejected scholarship by the Central government — as those rejected by the Central scheme still are beneficiaries under the state scheme.

The two lists and the first instalment normally come in March, but the list is long delayed this time, said officials.

“The effect trickles down to that one poor child who is desperately in need of money to study. The state government is ready with the Direct Benefit Transfer.

As soon as the lists arrive from the Central government, process at the state level starts. Government of India has to speed up the process. The ball is in their court and so far no assurances have been made yet by them. At present,  scholarships are pending for 10 lakh students of the 15 lakh applicants,” said Ada Fathima, Assistant Director, Department of Minorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Minority Welfare Karnataka Minorities in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp