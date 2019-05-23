Results unexpected; coalition will deliberate on reasons for defeat

By PTI

BENGALURU: Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

"Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JDS-Congress coalition candidates.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the chief minister tweeted.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emerging victorious for the second time, saying he respected the mandate of the people.

The results of Loksabha Elections 2019 are unexpected. I respect the mandate of the people and congratulate Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for emerging victorious for the second time.@BJP4India — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 23, 2019

Kumaraswamy also thanked the workers of coalition parties, JD(S) and the Congress, for the support and cooperation during the elections.

Former chief minister and Congress strongman Siddaramaiah too tweeted on the same lines, saying the results were unexpected.

While greeting the prime minister on his return to power for the second time, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Winning and losing is an integral part of our electoral politics & this is the beauty of democratic process. Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate. I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue."

Winning & losing is an integral part of our electoral politics & this is the beauty of democratic process.



Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate



I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue.@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 23, 2019

Siddaramaiah, who is also the coordination committee chairman of the coalition parties, congratulated all those who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

Wishing them the best, Siddaramaiah said they would protect the interests of the people of Karnataka in Parliament in one voice.