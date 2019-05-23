Home States Karnataka

Results unexpected; coalition will deliberate on reasons for defeat

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi while celebrating the party's lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo | PTI)

BJP supporters carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi while celebrating the party's lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

"Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JDS-Congress coalition candidates.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the chief minister tweeted.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emerging victorious for the second time, saying he respected the mandate of the people.

Kumaraswamy also thanked the workers of coalition parties, JD(S) and the Congress, for the support and cooperation during the elections.

Former chief minister and Congress strongman Siddaramaiah too tweeted on the same lines, saying the results were unexpected.

While greeting the prime minister on his return to power for the second time, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Winning and losing is an integral part of our electoral politics & this is the beauty of democratic process. Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate. I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue."

Siddaramaiah, who is also the coordination committee chairman of the coalition parties, congratulated all those who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

Wishing them the best, Siddaramaiah said they would protect the interests of the people of Karnataka in Parliament in one voice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Lok Sabha Elections 2019 lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp