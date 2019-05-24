Home States Karnataka

In Post-Truth Era, a Tectonic Shift in the Mind of the Indian Voter

It is not just ‘post-truth’ that arrived with Modi’s first election, we also saw the arrival of post-Mandal in some form.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chhapra district of Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station. (Photo | PTI)

By Sugata Srinivasaraju
Express News Service

The numbers are quite simply numbing. Especially if your vantage point is Karnataka to view the results across India, the numbness can have a different intensity and meaning. A lot is already being said, much more commentary will flow as days pass by on what caused the decimation of the Congress and the rest of the Opposition. To understand the preference of over 40 per cent of India for a certain brand of politics will take a lot more study and patience. 

It is not merely numbers speaking now; it is not just political strategy that’s doing the trick; not only organization and communication skills that are pronounced, and it is not solely money and muscle. There are cultural and social seismic shifts taking place beneath the surface in India, and that requires closer examination. It can no longer be brushed aside with staid, staccato political terminology that has become commonplace in the past four decades. Neither will a smart counter on social media resolve it. What it demands is a serious pursuit, and dedication.

From a very early reckoning of BJP’s victory, what is unravelling is the diminishing of the caste vote. Narendra Modi seems to have created a narrative that overrides the impediment of caste. Caste identity and coalitions based on these were the trick of politicians for a long time. We could say that since the 1970s, there was a very vocal movement towards caste engineering. If you saw how people like Devaraj Urs, in Karnataka, consolidated caste numbers, it was abundantly clear. By the late 1980s, this parlance got formalized, and formulaic within political parties. In the 1990s, when mobilization of the Hindu vote through the Hindutva idea gathered steam (Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, etc.), caste put the most effective arrows in the quiver of regional parties. As this happened, the Congress started shedding its numbers, its organizational structure grew weak, defections increased, and the party spawned variants and clones. Yet, it did not much alter the way it looked at the world. It did not renew its purpose. Gradually, for the voter, a once-strong brand started to go missing from the display windows. As a result, it ended with 44 in 2014, and in 2019, is struggling to go past 50. 

It is not just ‘post-truth’ that arrived with Modi’s first election, we also saw the arrival of post-Mandal in some form. The results of 2019 have only confirmed and deepened it. You have to see the onslaught in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the three big states that had experimented with caste and quasi-Socialist rhetoric, to understand this. Everything changes the way a Mulayam or a Lalu or Mayawati or Siddaramaiah will imagine caste henceforth. That is, if they stick around till 2024. Modi’s narrative to beat caste engineering and the Mandal lords looks chiefly anchored in religion and nationalism, with a befuddled mix of economic progress thrown in. This is one possible argument for the overwhelming results, though it may not be as simple.

Let us be sure, Rahul Gandhi did spot this, and tried to grasp the tectonic shift in the mind of the Indian voter. He tried to do two things during his campaign: Distinguish between the Hindu and Hindutva narrative using ‘love’ versus ‘hate’ as a metaphorical supplant. He pulled out the classic distinction between the spiritual and ritual, and wore it on his sleeve. He also tried to create a strong development argument as a counter: he spoke of jobs, of economic collapse, crony capitalism, universal basic income etc. But, he didn’t begin early enough. By the time he firmed up his plans and settled down in his articulation, it was almost end-2018. Plus, he did not have the infrastructure to effectively reach it to the people. There is little doubt that this is the alternative path, and he cannot abandon it. But the question is, how does he effectively mainstream it, how does he take it to people with greater conviction? 
In the meantime, a lot of ideas and people will assume they have been completely legitimized: Nathuram Godse, Sadhvi Pragya, Yogi Adityanath, lynching, ghettoisation of Muslims, demonetisation, citizenship bill in Assam, fudging of economic data and many more.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Voter 2019 Lok Sabha polls Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp