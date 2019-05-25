Home States Karnataka

Congress' poor Lok Sabha poll show in Karnataka: Charisma of Siddaramaiah waning?

However, the defeat in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Bagalkot came as a huge blow for the Congress leader

Published: 25th May 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: If the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections has boosted prospects of BJP forming a government in the state, drubbing of the Congress in Mysore and in old Mysore region as well as in Bagalkot has dented the charisma of Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The elections were a test for vote-gathering ability of the veteran leader who had personally campaigned across the state. However, the defeat in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Bagalkot came as a huge blow for the Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah could not win against the Modi wave in the state and BJP’s nationalistic issues that were played up ahead of polls.

That aside, the defeat of candidates from Siddaramaiah’s own community has also come under serious criticism from his former cabinet colleague Roshan Baig. On the other hand, his political foe and veteran dalit leader B Srininvas Prasad who contested on a BJP ticket managed to win LS elections defeating his confidante R Dhruvanarayan.

Siddaramaiah has also come under fire in JDS circles for the defeat of Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a huge margin in Mandya LS constituency. Defeat of coalition candidates in Siddaramaiah’s home turf and in old Mysuru region has also brought him under the scanner of Congress high command and state leaders.

The former Chief Minister somehow managed to get a Congress ticket for CH Vijayashankar in Mysuru-Kodagu LS constituency, but the latter lost to BJP’s Pratap Simha by a margin of 1.39 lakh.

Siddaramaiah’s failure to take leaders of both Congress and JDS on board and to put up a United show also cost the Congress a few seat. He also failed to hold on to the AHINDA votes while not being able to break ice with dominant Vokkaliga voters.

The JDS has blamed Siddaramaiah for BJP’s victory in Tumakuru as well as former PM Devegowda was keen to contest from Mysuru.

Veena Kashappannavar lost with a huge margin in Bagalkot. Political commentator Harish Ramaswamy told The New Indian Express that charisma of both Siddaramaiah and Congress has waned.

“The Congress failed to sense the undercurrent that was in favour of Modi. The party also continued to attack the government and defence forces that did not go well with the voters,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha Results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp